$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $1.34 million. Novan posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.98 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.18. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

