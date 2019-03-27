$0.93 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.24 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,138,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after buying an additional 878,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,197,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,179,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,576,000 after buying an additional 770,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

