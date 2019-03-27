$0.62 EPS Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lannett reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,978.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 47,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lannett has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $278.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.48.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

