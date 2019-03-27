-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.41). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of KIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 79,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,457. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,170.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 741,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $7,047,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,501,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.