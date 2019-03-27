$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 209,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.32. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,091,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,988,000 after purchasing an additional 320,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,084,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,209,000 after purchasing an additional 423,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,188,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

