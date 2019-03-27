$0.33 EPS Expected for Cae Inc (CAE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. CAE posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,590,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 13,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,652. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0763 dividend. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.