$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Culp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Culp by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 68.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Culp by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Culp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 19,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.25. Culp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.