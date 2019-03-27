-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

