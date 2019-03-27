$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moneygram International Inc (MGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Moneygram International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.31 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Moneygram International stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moneygram International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Moneygram International by 743.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Moneygram International by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 234,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 204,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

