-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Co (NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Noodles & Co posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noodles & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,647. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

