$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,674,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after acquiring an additional 464,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

