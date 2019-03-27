$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 86.77%.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $10,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,513. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.46. Casa Systems has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $33.90.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

