$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 86.77%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $10,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,513. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.46. Casa Systems has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $33.90.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
