Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market cap of $101.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

