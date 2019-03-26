ZClassic Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00026586 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $27,421.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.01380291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00311060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00164546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007965 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,232,050 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

