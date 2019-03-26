Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 5,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.62. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

