Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) to Sell

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMN. TheStreet raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

OMN opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.98 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,741,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,262,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.