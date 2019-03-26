Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) to Hold

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 592,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.