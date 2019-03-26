Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legacy Reserves (LGCY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Reserves LP is an independent oil and natural gas limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, and is focused on the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-continent regions. “

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGCY. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Reserves from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Reserves presently has an average rating of Hold.

LGCY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71. Legacy Reserves has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,742,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,918 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,898,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Reserves (LGCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.