Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jernigan Capital (JCAP) to Hold

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

