Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enviva Partners (EVA) to Hold

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

EVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 313,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.93. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

