Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Americas Silver (USAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,504,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 287,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 16,903.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 410,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

