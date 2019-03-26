Zacks Investment Management Takes $653,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 209,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,995. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $86.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

