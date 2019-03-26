Zacks Investment Management Sells 472 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,995.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $249,379.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,086,218.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,811 shares of company stock valued at $27,771,729. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.45.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,052. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.92. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $188.82.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

