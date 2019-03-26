Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 16,562 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Park-Ohio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 672,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

