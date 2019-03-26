Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 151,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 54,682 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,186.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 44,010 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $880,640.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,134 shares of company stock worth $2,711,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

