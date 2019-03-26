Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Whitestone REIT reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whitestone REIT.

WSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,015. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Whitestone REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

