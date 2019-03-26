Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $276.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $279.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,297,531.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,685 shares in the company, valued at $33,584,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $221,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $7,061,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,150 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,447,000 after buying an additional 181,951 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,684,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $60.70 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.