Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,932,000 after purchasing an additional 393,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,736. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

