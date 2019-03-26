Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $32,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,422 shares of company stock worth $668,059 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.