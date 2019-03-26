Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 75.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 250,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

