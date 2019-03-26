Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast limited (MESO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 528.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,418. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.