Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.28). Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Key Energy Services.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

In related news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Saltiel purchased 20,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 501,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,517 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,178. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

