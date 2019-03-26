Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.28). Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Key Energy Services.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

In related news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Saltiel purchased 20,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 501,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,517 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,178. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Key Energy Services (KEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.