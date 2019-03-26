Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KEMET Co. (KEM) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. KEMET reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.36 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 480,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,855. The stock has a market cap of $985.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KEMET’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

In other KEMET news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $64,293.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Thompson bought 11,100 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $199,467.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KEMET by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of KEMET by 283.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KEMET by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of KEMET by 18.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

