Zacks: Analysts Set $34.00 Price Target for Systemax Inc. (SYX)

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYX shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of -0.07. Systemax has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Systemax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

