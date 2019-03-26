Zacks: Analysts Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to report sales of $65.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.64 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $59.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $275.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $280.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.42 million, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,285. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,556,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,556,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,925 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,090,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 718,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,991. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

