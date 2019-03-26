Zacks: Analysts Expect SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. SSR Mining posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,049,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,866,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SSR Mining by 13,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,544,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,558 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in SSR Mining by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,092,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,116 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

