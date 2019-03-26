Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,688. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 271,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

