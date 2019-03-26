Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce sales of $163.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.96 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $667.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.01 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.76 million, with estimates ranging from $696.52 million to $737.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 88,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $457,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

