Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $471,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $2,112,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,600 shares of company stock worth $8,478,698 in the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,115 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.63.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

