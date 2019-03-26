Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,905 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,744,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 182.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,373,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,888 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 390,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

