Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.64. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 1,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,482,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ducommun by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

