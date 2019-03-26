Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post sales of $367.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.60 million. Consol Energy posted sales of $410.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. Consol Energy had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 274,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,468. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $966.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

