Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Given $5.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.23. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

