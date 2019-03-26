YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $568,921.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00408445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00002513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.01609044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00222927 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001313 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,736,000,000 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

