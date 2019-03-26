Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,878.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/yield10-bioscience-yten-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.