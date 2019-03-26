YEED (YEED) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One YEED token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, YEED has traded flat against the dollar. YEED has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00407583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.01606324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00224128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About YEED

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews . The official website for YEED is yggdrash.io

YEED Token Trading

YEED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEED using one of the exchanges listed above.

