Shares of Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.14), with a volume of 42176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/xeros-technology-group-xsg-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-10-00.html.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.