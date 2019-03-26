XBiotech (XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $10.52 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $597,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,590,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,993,772.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 142,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.