XBiotech (XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $10.52 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.