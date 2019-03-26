Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $612,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $106,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

