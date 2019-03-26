WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of DLN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,612. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $97.06.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

